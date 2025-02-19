Left Menu

Deadly Ambush in Balochistan: Seven Fatalities on Lahore-Bound Bus

In Balochistan, Pakistan, unidentified armed assailants killed seven passengers on a Lahore-bound bus. The attackers, about 40 in number, checked IDs before targeting the victims. This incident follows a history of violence in the region, marked by insurgent attacks, conflicts over natural resources, and Chinese development projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quetta | Updated: 19-02-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 10:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Pakistan

In a tragic incident underscoring the volatile security situation in Balochistan, Pakistan, unidentified armed men ambushed a bus traveling to Lahore, killing seven passengers, officials reported late on Tuesday.

The attack, occurring in the district of Barkhan, involved approximately 40 assailants who stopped multiple vehicles, scrutinized identity cards, and singled out their victims. All those slain hailed from central Punjab, according to deputy commissioner Waqar Khurshid Alam.

This attack is part of a broader pattern of violence in Balochistan, a province that has long witnessed separatist insurgencies. Officials are yet to determine the motives, and no group has claimed responsibility. Meanwhile, China's investments in the region continue despite the ongoing turmoil.

