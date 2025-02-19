Panama's Role in U.S. Deportation Process Raises Concerns
Panama is hosting nearly 300 deportees from the U.S. in a hotel, awaiting their return to their home countries. Over 40% refuse to go back voluntarily. The U.S.-Panama agreement allows the U.S. to use Panama as a transit point for deportees from mostly Asian countries, sparking concerns in Panama.
Panama is currently holding around 300 deportees from the United States in a hotel, awaiting their return to their home countries. These individuals, hailing from various Asian nations, are in limbo as many are reluctant to return.
The U.S.-Panama agreement, introduced after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit, enables Panama to serve as a transit hub for these deportees, while the U.S. covers the associated costs. This move has raised alarms within Panama, where images of the confined migrants calling for help from hotel windows have circulated widely.
Panama's Security Minister Frank Abrego emphasized the provision of medical care and food for the migrants, though they remain unable to exit the guarded hotel premises. Discussions continue with international agencies to find solutions for those unwilling to return home.
(With inputs from agencies.)
