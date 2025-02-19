New Zealand Urges Reset with Cook Islands Amid China Ties

In a move to recalibrate its diplomatic relations, New Zealand is seeking a reset with the Cook Islands after revelations that the Pacific nation signed a strategic agreement with China without consultation. New Zealand's Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, announced this decision on Wednesday, expressing concerns about transparency in the Cook Islands' negotiations with Beijing.

Speaking at the Pacific Island Political Science Association, Peters highlighted Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown's interactions with China as a challenge to the constitutional bonds between the islands and New Zealand. The nations share a head of state and citizenship rights but are obligated to discuss security, defense, and foreign policy issues.

This recent development has intensified New Zealand's worry over China's expanding footprint in the Pacific, perceived as a potential threat to regional security. Additionally, Peters addressed rising tensions with Kiribati, another Pacific island nation to have inked pacts with China, urging a re-evaluation of New Zealand's financial aid strategies in the region.

