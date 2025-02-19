Left Menu

Supreme Court Stands Firm Against Adjournment Tactics

The Supreme Court reprimanded a lawyer for seeking adjournment by citing a senior attorney's name. Emphasizing that such practices must cease, the court expressed frustration over the misconception that senior lawyers' absence warrants case postponement. The court ultimately granted the adjournment, reiterating the need for respectful legal proceedings.

The Supreme Court expressed strong disapproval on Wednesday of a lawyer who sought an adjournment in a commercial dispute by citing the involvement of a senior attorney.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan criticized the lawyer for requesting a delay until senior advocate Harish Salve returned from abroad to argue the case personally.

Emphasizing that simply invoking senior counsel's names will not prompt adjournments, the court aimed to dispel such notions while ultimately granting the postponement. Previously, the court stressed the importance of maintaining dignity in legal proceedings by reprimanding a lawyer for addressing the court from his car.

