Tragic Discovery: Missing Toddler Found in Septic Tank

In a heartbreaking incident, authorities in Bhiwandi discovered the body of a young child in a septic tank near his residence. The toddler, identified as Ayansh Amarjeet Jaiswal, had been missing since February 14.

His disappearance led to a kidnapping investigation. Sadly, on Tuesday, his body was found in the open septic tank of a nearby public toilet.

The police have sent the body for an autopsy and are currently investigating whether the tragic event was an accident or if foul play was a factor.

