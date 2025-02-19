Tragic Discovery: Missing Toddler Found in Septic Tank
The body of two-year-old Ayansh Amarjeet Jaiswal was found in a septic tank near his home in Bhiwandi. He was reported missing on February 14. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of his death, determining if it was an accident or involved foul play.
In a heartbreaking incident, authorities in Bhiwandi discovered the body of a young child in a septic tank near his residence. The toddler, identified as Ayansh Amarjeet Jaiswal, had been missing since February 14.
His disappearance led to a kidnapping investigation. Sadly, on Tuesday, his body was found in the open septic tank of a nearby public toilet.
The police have sent the body for an autopsy and are currently investigating whether the tragic event was an accident or if foul play was a factor.
