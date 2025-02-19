Left Menu

Crisis Averted at Syzran Oil Refinery After Ukrainian Attack

A Ukrainian attack on Russia's Syzran Oil Refinery in the Samara region was brought under control, according to the regional governor. Although the incident resulted in no major damage, immediate actions were taken to eliminate any consequences, ensuring the facility's continued operations without disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-02-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 12:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a swift response to an overnight attack, the Syzran Oil Refinery in Russia's Samara region has been secured, regional governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev announced on Wednesday.

Ukrainian forces were behind the assault, which resulted in no substantial damage, according to Fedorishchev's status update on the Telegram messaging app.

Officials have confirmed that all consequences of the attack have been effectively dealt with, ensuring the refinery's uninterrupted operations moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

