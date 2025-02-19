Crisis Averted at Syzran Oil Refinery After Ukrainian Attack

In a swift response to an overnight attack, the Syzran Oil Refinery in Russia's Samara region has been secured, regional governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev announced on Wednesday.

Ukrainian forces were behind the assault, which resulted in no substantial damage, according to Fedorishchev's status update on the Telegram messaging app.

Officials have confirmed that all consequences of the attack have been effectively dealt with, ensuring the refinery's uninterrupted operations moving forward.

