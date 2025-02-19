Delhi High Court Urges Compassionate Perspective on Adolescent Love in Legal Cases

In a significant move advocating for legal reforms, the Delhi High Court has called for a compassionate approach focusing on understanding rather than punishment in cases involving adolescent love. The court emphasized the necessity for the law to adapt and acknowledge consensual relationships that are free from coercion.

Justice Jasmeet Singh underscored that adolescent love, when consensual and respectful, is a natural part of human development. He argued for the rights of young individuals to engage in romantic relationships without fear of criminalization, stressing the importance of legal perspectives that safeguard these rights while preventing exploitation and abuse.

In a case dating back to December 2014, the High Court upheld a trial court's acquittal of a man accused of penetrating sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Citing a lack of definitive proof regarding the minor's age and her consistent assertion of consent, the court dismissed the state's plea, showcasing the need for a more nuanced legal interpretation in such cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)