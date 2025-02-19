Kerala PSC and Tribunal Salary Revision: A New Benchmark

In a significant move, the Kerala government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has approved a revision of salaries and benefits for the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman and its members.

The updated salary structure aligns the chairman's compensation with the super time scale of district judges, while the members' pay will match the selection grade scale of district judges.

This strategic revision, influenced by a comparative analysis with other states, also extends to presiding officers in industrial tribunals who will now receive salaries akin to those in the subordinate judiciary.

