Left Menu

Kerala PSC and Tribunal Salary Revision: A New Benchmark

The Kerala government announced revised salaries for the chairman and members of the Kerala Public Service Commission, aligning them with top judiciary positions. Similar revisions were made for presiding officers in industrial tribunals. This decision followed a review of the salary structures in other states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-02-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 13:34 IST
Kerala PSC and Tribunal Salary Revision: A New Benchmark
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Kerala government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has approved a revision of salaries and benefits for the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman and its members.

The updated salary structure aligns the chairman's compensation with the super time scale of district judges, while the members' pay will match the selection grade scale of district judges.

This strategic revision, influenced by a comparative analysis with other states, also extends to presiding officers in industrial tribunals who will now receive salaries akin to those in the subordinate judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025