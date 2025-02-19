Left Menu

CBI Raids Uncover Hidden Assets in Jammu and Kashmir Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched searches across seven locations in Jammu and Kashmir targeting Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, secretary of the labour and employment department, over allegations of possessing disproportionate assets. His unexplained wealth came under scrutiny during the investigation of gun license cases.

Updated: 19-02-2025 13:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development on Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at seven different locations in Jammu and Kashmir. These raids were linked to a disproportionate assets case involving Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, secretary of the labour and employment department, according to official reports.

Officials allege that Ranjan has accumulated assets that he has been unable to explain satisfactorily. This financial scrutiny is reportedly a result of a broader investigation into gun license irregularities, during which his wealth was analyzed.

The searches reportedly also extended to the civil secretariat in Srinagar, where Ranjan's office is situated. The case against him underscores the agency's intensified focus on eradicating corruption and irregularities in governmental processes within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

