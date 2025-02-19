Odesa Under Siege: Russia's Drone Assault Causes Widespread Blackouts

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Russia has unleashed a wave of drones on Odesa, crippling the city's energy infrastructure and plunging thousands into freezing darkness. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed on Wednesday that the attack disrupted heating for 160,000 residents.

Officials reported that four people, including a child, were injured during the assault, which resulted in widespread power outages across essential services such as schools, kindergartens, and hospitals. Rescue operations are underway to manage the aftermath of the raid.

The Ukrainian military revealed that 106 drones were intercepted from a barrage of 167, although the assault has severely strained the region's energy resources. The ongoing conflict continues to significantly impact civilian life in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)