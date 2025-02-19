Left Menu

Odesa Under Siege: Russia's Drone Assault Causes Widespread Blackouts

Russia launched a major drone attack on Odesa, targeting its energy infrastructure and leaving many without heating amid freezing temperatures. The assault injured civilians, including a child, and caused significant power outages affecting homes, schools, and hospitals. Ukrainian defenders shot down numerous drones, but damage is extensive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:03 IST
Odesa Under Siege: Russia's Drone Assault Causes Widespread Blackouts
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Russia has unleashed a wave of drones on Odesa, crippling the city's energy infrastructure and plunging thousands into freezing darkness. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed on Wednesday that the attack disrupted heating for 160,000 residents.

Officials reported that four people, including a child, were injured during the assault, which resulted in widespread power outages across essential services such as schools, kindergartens, and hospitals. Rescue operations are underway to manage the aftermath of the raid.

The Ukrainian military revealed that 106 drones were intercepted from a barrage of 167, although the assault has severely strained the region's energy resources. The ongoing conflict continues to significantly impact civilian life in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025