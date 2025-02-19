China's Bold Move to Revitalize Foreign Investment

In a bid to revitalize its economy, China has unveiled an action plan targeting the stabilization of foreign investment. The plan will allow foreign companies to utilize domestic loans for equity investments, while also channeling foreign capital into the lucrative services sector.

The initiative, orchestrated by China's commerce ministry and top economic planners, underscores the critical role of foreign investment in fostering 'new productive forces' and driving Chinese-style modernization.

Additionally, China plans to open up opportunities in the biopharmaceutical field and encourages foreign investment in livestock breeding, feeding equipment, and veterinary drugs, addressing a significant 27.1% decline in foreign direct investment last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)