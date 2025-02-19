Left Menu

China's Bold Move to Revitalize Foreign Investment

China's new action plan aims to stabilize foreign investment by allowing the use of domestic loans for equity investment. It encourages foreign capital in the services sector, biopharmaceuticals, and livestock breeding. This is in response to a 27.1% decrease in foreign direct investment last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:07 IST
China's Bold Move to Revitalize Foreign Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a bid to revitalize its economy, China has unveiled an action plan targeting the stabilization of foreign investment. The plan will allow foreign companies to utilize domestic loans for equity investments, while also channeling foreign capital into the lucrative services sector.

The initiative, orchestrated by China's commerce ministry and top economic planners, underscores the critical role of foreign investment in fostering 'new productive forces' and driving Chinese-style modernization.

Additionally, China plans to open up opportunities in the biopharmaceutical field and encourages foreign investment in livestock breeding, feeding equipment, and veterinary drugs, addressing a significant 27.1% decline in foreign direct investment last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025