Delhi Court Delivers Landmark Verdict: 14-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

In a landmark ruling, a Delhi court has sentenced a man to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment following his conviction for raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl in 2018. The decision comes after the court rejected his defense based on poverty and a lack of previous criminal activity.

Additional Sessions Judge Rajesh Kumar presided over the case, in which the 40-year-old convict was found guilty under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Special Public Prosecutor Nimmi Sisodia advocated for the maximum penalty, emphasizing the severe impact of the crime.

Evidently ignoring his pleas, the court cited the grave nature of the offense, highlighting that "passion/lust has overpowered" the perpetrator. The forensic report confirmed his paternity of the child. Recognizing the gravity of the crime, the court also awarded Rs 16.5 lakh in compensation to the survivor.

(With inputs from agencies.)