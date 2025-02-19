Uttarakhand Assembly Goes Digital with NeVA
The Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha has transitioned to a paperless, digital system by adopting the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA). The e-Vidhan Sabha aims to enhance efficiency and environmental protection by providing digital access to assembly documents and proceedings. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the initiative.
The Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha has taken a significant step by digitizing its operations through the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA). This change, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, marks a move towards a more efficient, paperless assembly at the start of the budget session.
Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri, alongside cabinet ministers, witnessed the launch, which the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs heralded as a major advancement for the state. The new digital system allows MLAs to access the agenda, answers, and documents online, making the legislative process more streamlined.
With tablets installed at each MLA's desk and large screens displaying live proceedings, the Uttarakhand Assembly not only enhances operational efficiency but also contributes to environmental conservation, setting a precedent for legislative bodies nationwide.
