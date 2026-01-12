Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Goes Green: Paperless Revolution Saves Trees and Costs

The Delhi Assembly's paperless Winter Session saved Rs 1.69 lakh, reduced paper usage by over 3.38 lakh pages, preserved 40.56 trees, and lowered carbon emissions. The initiative, led by Speaker Vijender Gupta, demonstrated significant environmental and financial benefits by cutting down on printed documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 20:28 IST
Delhi Assembly Goes Green: Paperless Revolution Saves Trees and Costs
  • Country:
  • India

The recent paperless Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly achieved a milestone in digital documentation, resulting in significant savings both in costs and environmental impact. The transition to a paperless system yielded Rs 1.69 lakh in cost savings and drastically cut paper use by over 3.38 lakh pages, thereby protecting 40.56 trees and reducing carbon emissions, according to Speaker Vijender Gupta.

This environmental and financial achievement was driven by the avoidance of printing thousands of pages of question papers, Bills, and other official documents. An internal assessment highlighted that the Question Branch alone saved 2,24,000 pages, while the Bills Branch avoided 64,000 pages, among others. These measures cumulatively saved on substantial paper expenses, with the effort being implemented as part of the National e-Vidhan Application.

Besides financial savings, the session involved notable political discourse. An issue arose concerning an alleged 'insult' to Guru Tegh Bahadur during the assembly proceedings, prompting forensic examination of the related footage. Speaker Gupta emphasized the importance of maintaining constitutional propriety and the integrity of the legislative process in response to external attempts to influence ongoing inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electoral Roll Anxiety Leads to Tragic Deaths in West Bengal

Electoral Roll Anxiety Leads to Tragic Deaths in West Bengal

 India
2
Alphabet's Unstoppable AI Surge: Hits $4 Trillion Valuation

Alphabet's Unstoppable AI Surge: Hits $4 Trillion Valuation

 Global
3
High Court Upholds Maintenance Rights for Educated Wives

High Court Upholds Maintenance Rights for Educated Wives

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Government Implements Major IAS Officer Shuffle

Himachal Pradesh Government Implements Major IAS Officer Shuffle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026