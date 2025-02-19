Gold Smuggling Foiled: BSF Nabs Suspect in West Bengal

The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a significant gold smuggling attempt along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district. On February 18, BSF personnel apprehended a suspect carrying four gold bars, five biscuits, and a small piece of the precious metal, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

According to BSF officials, the seized gold, weighing approximately 1.745 kg, carries an estimated market value of Rs 1,48,93,575. The operation followed a tip-off regarding potential smuggling activities in the village of Banpur.

BSF jawans strategically set up an ambush around the area and observed an individual approaching from Phulbari (Banpur), retrieving packages reportedly thrown from the Bangladesh side. As the suspect attempted to flee, the BSF fired warning shots with non-lethal ammunition before capturing the individual. The recovered gold and suspect were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)