Tensions Rise on Lebanese-Israeli Border Following Deadly Drone Strike

A drone strike by Israel on southern Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab resulted in one death. The act occurred after Israel's deadline to withdraw from Lebanese territories, as per a U.S.-mediated ceasefire. Israeli forces remain in strategic positions, sparking tensions with Hezbollah and the Lebanese government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Lebanon

An Israeli drone strike on Aita al-Shaab has resulted in the death of one person, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. The strike follows the recent deadline for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, under a ceasefire brokered by the United States last year.

February 18 marked the deadline for Israeli withdrawal, yet some troops remain in five locations, according to Israeli sources, who claim these positions are crucial for maintaining national security. The Lebanese government and Hezbollah contest Israel's continued presence, arguing that all forces should vacate immediately.

In addition to the fatality, Israeli gunfire injured two more civilians in Al-Wazzani. This ongoing military activity has heightened tensions along the border, with both sides accusing the other of violating the ceasefire terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

