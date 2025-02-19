Asaram's Release and Medical Check-up: A New Chapter in a Controversial Saga
Asaram, an 86-year-old self-styled godman, was released from a Rajasthan jail on interim bail for health reasons. He underwent a routine check-up at a government hospital in Indore. Previously convicted in a 2013 rape case, Asaram remains under judicial scrutiny with restrictions on meeting followers.
- Country:
- India
Asaram, an influential self-styled godman, was recently released on interim bail by the Supreme Court due to health concerns. He had been serving a life sentence in Jodhpur jail following his conviction in a 2013 rape case.
On Wednesday, Asaram underwent a routine health examination at a government hospital in Indore. Specialist doctors conducted the check-up, recommending further tests to determine if adjustments to his current medication regimen are necessary, according to Sumit Shukla, Superintendent of the Super Specialty Hospital.
Following his release, the Supreme Court imposed restrictions on the 86-year-old preacher, prohibiting him from conducting group meetings with his followers. He is currently residing at an ashram in Indore, where he was originally arrested in August 2013.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Criticizes Assam Govt Over Undeported Foreigners
Supreme Court Criticizes Assam Over Inadequate Foreigners' Deportation
Supreme Court Rethinks NIA Act Appeals Timeline
Supreme Court Orders Immediate Deportation of Declared Foreigners in Assam
Supreme Court Declines First Instance Hearing on UAPA Amendments