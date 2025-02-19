Left Menu

Asaram's Release and Medical Check-up: A New Chapter in a Controversial Saga

Asaram, an 86-year-old self-styled godman, was released from a Rajasthan jail on interim bail for health reasons. He underwent a routine check-up at a government hospital in Indore. Previously convicted in a 2013 rape case, Asaram remains under judicial scrutiny with restrictions on meeting followers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:57 IST
Asaram, an influential self-styled godman, was recently released on interim bail by the Supreme Court due to health concerns. He had been serving a life sentence in Jodhpur jail following his conviction in a 2013 rape case.

On Wednesday, Asaram underwent a routine health examination at a government hospital in Indore. Specialist doctors conducted the check-up, recommending further tests to determine if adjustments to his current medication regimen are necessary, according to Sumit Shukla, Superintendent of the Super Specialty Hospital.

Following his release, the Supreme Court imposed restrictions on the 86-year-old preacher, prohibiting him from conducting group meetings with his followers. He is currently residing at an ashram in Indore, where he was originally arrested in August 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

