Defamation Allegations Cloud BJP MLA Karnail Singh

A court in Delhi has issued a notice to newly-elected BJP MLA Karnail Singh after AAP leader Satyendra Jain lodged a criminal complaint against him, accusing him of defamation.

The additional chief judicial magistrate, Paras Dalal, has ordered Singh to file his response by March 3, 2025.

In his complaint, Jain alleges that Singh tarnished his reputation during a television interview aired on January 19, in which Singh purportedly claimed that the ED recovered 37 kilograms of gold from Jain's residence and accused him of acquiring 1,100 acres of land through corrupt and money laundering activities.

