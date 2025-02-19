Left Menu

Defamation Allegations Cloud BJP MLA Karnail Singh

A Delhi court issued a notice to BJP MLA Karnail Singh following a defamation complaint by AAP leader Satyendra Jain. The complaint claims Singh defamed Jain in a TV interview, alleging involvement in corruption and possession of significant wealth. Singh has been asked to respond by March 3, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Delhi has issued a notice to newly-elected BJP MLA Karnail Singh after AAP leader Satyendra Jain lodged a criminal complaint against him, accusing him of defamation.

The additional chief judicial magistrate, Paras Dalal, has ordered Singh to file his response by March 3, 2025.

In his complaint, Jain alleges that Singh tarnished his reputation during a television interview aired on January 19, in which Singh purportedly claimed that the ED recovered 37 kilograms of gold from Jain's residence and accused him of acquiring 1,100 acres of land through corrupt and money laundering activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

