India-Malaysia Forge New Defense Ties Amid Evolving Threats

India and Malaysia have intensified their defence partnership, announcing new collaborative efforts in maritime security, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. The agreements were finalized during the 13th Malaysia-India Defence Cooperation Committee (MIDCOM) meeting held in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

The discussions, co-chaired by Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Malaysia's Defence Secretary General Lokman Hakim Bin Ali, resulted in the creation of a joint focus group to tackle non-traditional maritime security threats. Both nations are committed to implementing new initiatives under the defence pillar of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Additionally, India and Malaysia have exchanged the terms of reference for setting up a strategic affairs working group and an Su-30 forum. These efforts aim to enhance the capability and modernization of their armed forces, ensuring cohesive action in the Indo-Pacific region, where Malaysia is seen as a significant partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)