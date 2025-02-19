Left Menu

India-Malaysia Forge New Defense Ties Amid Evolving Threats

India and Malaysia are strengthening their defence partnership, focusing on maritime security, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. The 13th MIDCOM meeting saw agreements on various initiatives, including forming a joint focus group for maritime security and establishing a strategic affairs working group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:31 IST
India-Malaysia Forge New Defense Ties Amid Evolving Threats
  • Country:
  • India

India and Malaysia have intensified their defence partnership, announcing new collaborative efforts in maritime security, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. The agreements were finalized during the 13th Malaysia-India Defence Cooperation Committee (MIDCOM) meeting held in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

The discussions, co-chaired by Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Malaysia's Defence Secretary General Lokman Hakim Bin Ali, resulted in the creation of a joint focus group to tackle non-traditional maritime security threats. Both nations are committed to implementing new initiatives under the defence pillar of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Additionally, India and Malaysia have exchanged the terms of reference for setting up a strategic affairs working group and an Su-30 forum. These efforts aim to enhance the capability and modernization of their armed forces, ensuring cohesive action in the Indo-Pacific region, where Malaysia is seen as a significant partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025