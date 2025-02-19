Exposing Railway Corruption: CBI Arrests Five Officers for Bribery
The CBI has arrested five railway officers, including two from the Indian Railway Personnel Service in Vadodara, for alleged bribery in departmental exams. Gold and cash were seized during searches. The officers allegedly conspired to collect bribes for exam selections, leading to several arrests and a broader investigation.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended five senior railway officers linked to a bribery scandal in Vadodara, Gujarat. The arrests include two officers from the Indian Railway Personnel Service, amidst allegations of corruption linked to departmental examinations.
During the investigations, authorities seized 650 grams of gold and five lakh in cash from 11 locations across Vadodara, highlighting the magnitude of the corruption ring. Accused individuals allegedly compiled lists of candidates willing to pay for favorable examination outcomes.
The scandal widens as the CBI probes further into the bribery network, involving high-ranking officials across multiple divisions. The investigation underscores systemic issues within the Indian Railway system, prompting calls for major reforms.
