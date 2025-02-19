Left Menu

Clean Chit Controversy: The MUDA Site Allotment Case Unfolds

The Lokayukta police have concluded their investigation into the MUDA site allotment case, deciding there's insufficient evidence to charge Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife, and others. Despite accusations of bias and influence, the authorities have submitted their report, with further investigations ongoing regarding compensatory land allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:39 IST
Clean Chit Controversy: The MUDA Site Allotment Case Unfolds
  • Country:
  • India

The Lokayukta police announced Wednesday that charges against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi in the MUDA site allotment case couldn't be substantiated due to insufficient evidence.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka criticized the report as biased, while petitioner activist Snehamayi Krishna expressed distrust in the investigation's integrity. The investigation included allegations against Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law and Devaraju, the landowner.

The police submitted their final report to the High Court, but ongoing investigations focus on compensatory plots provided by MUDA from 2016 to 2024. Petitioner Krishna condemned the report, suggesting it results from corruption. Ashoka, seeking further inquiry, called for a CBI probe into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025