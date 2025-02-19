Clean Chit Controversy: The MUDA Site Allotment Case Unfolds
The Lokayukta police have concluded their investigation into the MUDA site allotment case, deciding there's insufficient evidence to charge Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife, and others. Despite accusations of bias and influence, the authorities have submitted their report, with further investigations ongoing regarding compensatory land allocations.
The Lokayukta police announced Wednesday that charges against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi in the MUDA site allotment case couldn't be substantiated due to insufficient evidence.
Leader of Opposition R Ashoka criticized the report as biased, while petitioner activist Snehamayi Krishna expressed distrust in the investigation's integrity. The investigation included allegations against Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law and Devaraju, the landowner.
The police submitted their final report to the High Court, but ongoing investigations focus on compensatory plots provided by MUDA from 2016 to 2024. Petitioner Krishna condemned the report, suggesting it results from corruption. Ashoka, seeking further inquiry, called for a CBI probe into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
