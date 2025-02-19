Left Menu

Tragedy on the Highway: Seven Lives Lost in Balochistan Bus Attack

Unidentified gunmen killed seven passengers on a bus in Balochistan, Pakistan. The attackers checked identity cards and abducted individuals, leading to their deaths. Security forces have launched a manhunt for the culprits. Government officials condemned the attack, pledging justice for the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:05 IST
Tragedy on the Highway: Seven Lives Lost in Balochistan Bus Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic incident, unidentified gunmen claimed the lives of at least seven bus passengers in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Wednesday. The passengers were targeted after their identity cards were checked by the assailants.

The attack took place in the Barkhan area as the bus was traveling from Quetta to Punjab. The gunmen, numbering between 10 to 12, stopped the vehicle on a national highway, identified their targets, and abducted them to a nearby mountain where they were executed.

Balochistan's Chief Minister, Sarfraz Bugti, condemned the brutal act and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice. Security forces have initiated a manhunt while national leaders called for an end to terrorism that threatens peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

