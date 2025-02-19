Alleged Arson Sparks Concern in Himachal Pradesh's Solan District

A tragic incident unfolded in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district when two individuals allegedly set fire to a hut, which subsequently spread to nine neighboring thatched houses, injuring two girls. The fires erupted on Morepen Road in Akkawali village within the Baddi industrial area on Tuesday night, authorities reported.

The injured victims are receiving medical attention at Nalagarh hospital. In the meantime, local residents detained a suspect involved in the arson, handing him over to the police. Station in-charge at Manpura, Shyamlal, disclosed that law enforcement received the fire report at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, with fire services promptly deployed to control the blaze.

Preliminary investigations indicate that goods stored in the hut were destroyed, resulting in an estimated financial impact of Rs 2 lakhs. The police have identified a suspect named Roshan from Bihar, who had previously threatened to set the hut ablaze. A case has been lodged against the accused, and further investigations are ongoing. Law enforcement assures that those responsible will face strict consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)