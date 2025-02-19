Left Menu

Intensified Probe Launched as SIT Tackles Kathua Double Murder

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the recent murder of two men in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. Police suspect terrorist involvement, and a coordinated anti-terror operation is ongoing. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed concern and assured thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:23 IST
Intensified Probe Launched as SIT Tackles Kathua Double Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by a superintendent of police, has been established to probe the recent murders of Roshan Lal and Shamsher in a secluded village in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir. The victims' bodies were found on February 16 with signs of strangulation.

While the police have not dismissed the possibility of terrorist involvement in the double homicide, a joint operation involving the police, army, and paramilitary forces continues in nearby forests. Despite no breakthroughs yet, officials remain hopeful that the SIT's formation will expedite the investigation.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his distress over these deaths on February 17, and stated that his office is coordinating with the local MLA to ensure a thorough investigation. Last year, the Kathua region, including Billawar, experienced terror incidents, including an attack that resulted in the deaths of five soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025