Intensified Probe Launched as SIT Tackles Kathua Double Murder

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by a superintendent of police, has been established to probe the recent murders of Roshan Lal and Shamsher in a secluded village in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir. The victims' bodies were found on February 16 with signs of strangulation.

While the police have not dismissed the possibility of terrorist involvement in the double homicide, a joint operation involving the police, army, and paramilitary forces continues in nearby forests. Despite no breakthroughs yet, officials remain hopeful that the SIT's formation will expedite the investigation.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his distress over these deaths on February 17, and stated that his office is coordinating with the local MLA to ensure a thorough investigation. Last year, the Kathua region, including Billawar, experienced terror incidents, including an attack that resulted in the deaths of five soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)