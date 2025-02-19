Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Wedding Procession With Fatal Celebratory Firing

A celebratory fire during a wedding in Agahpur village, Gurgaon, resulted in the death of a two-and-a-half-year-old boy. Police arrested Deepanshu, a 24-year-old, related to the incident. A case under the Arms Act has been filed, with efforts ongoing to apprehend another suspect named Happy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:57 IST
Tragedy Strikes Wedding Procession With Fatal Celebratory Firing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Agahpur village, Gurgaon, as a two-and-a-half-year-old boy lost his life due to celebratory gunfire during a wedding procession on February 16. Police have arrested a suspect, Deepanshu, while another accused, Happy, remains at large.

The fatal event occurred around 10 PM, disrupting the joyous occasion at Balveer Singh's residence. Celebrants Deepanshu and Happy allegedly fired a country-made pistol in celebration of their friend Rohan's wedding. The gunfire tragically struck young Vikas Sharma, who was watching the procession from a balcony.

A case has been registered under Section 105 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ram Badan Singh confirmed that the suspects were identified through video footage. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the absconding accused, Happy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025