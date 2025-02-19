Tragedy Strikes Wedding Procession With Fatal Celebratory Firing
A celebratory fire during a wedding in Agahpur village, Gurgaon, resulted in the death of a two-and-a-half-year-old boy. Police arrested Deepanshu, a 24-year-old, related to the incident. A case under the Arms Act has been filed, with efforts ongoing to apprehend another suspect named Happy.
A tragic incident unfolded in Agahpur village, Gurgaon, as a two-and-a-half-year-old boy lost his life due to celebratory gunfire during a wedding procession on February 16. Police have arrested a suspect, Deepanshu, while another accused, Happy, remains at large.
The fatal event occurred around 10 PM, disrupting the joyous occasion at Balveer Singh's residence. Celebrants Deepanshu and Happy allegedly fired a country-made pistol in celebration of their friend Rohan's wedding. The gunfire tragically struck young Vikas Sharma, who was watching the procession from a balcony.
A case has been registered under Section 105 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ram Badan Singh confirmed that the suspects were identified through video footage. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the absconding accused, Happy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
