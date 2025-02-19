Court Date Set for Hearing Against Amit Shah over Ambedkar Comments
A hearing regarding a complaint against Union Home Minister Amit Shah about his comments on B R Ambedkar has been scheduled for March 1 due to an incomplete witness statement. Shah's remarks during a debate criticized Congress and have been deemed offensive by many, prompting legal action.
The court has scheduled a hearing for March 1 concerning a complaint filed against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his alleged objectionable remarks about B R Ambedkar during a Rajya Sabha debate.
On December 17, Shah criticized Congress's frequent invocation of Ambedkar's name, suggesting that if they invoked God's name as frequently, they might have secured a place in heaven. This comment, considered offensive by many, has resulted in public outcry and a legal complaint.
The initial hearing, which started in January, was postponed due to a lawyers' strike and the non-recording of a witness statement. Advocate Jai Prakash, representing petitioner Ram Khelawan, confirmed the next hearing date after the delays.
