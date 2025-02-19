Left Menu

Major Currency Seizure: Sri Lankan Trio Nabbed at Bengaluru Airport

The Enforcement Directorate seized foreign currency valued at Rs 2.12 crore from a Sri Lankan national at Bengaluru airport. The currency smuggling was thwarted thanks to a tip-off by the CISF. Sri Lankan and Indian nationals involved in the incident were prevented from boarding a Colombo-bound flight.

Updated: 19-02-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:33 IST
Major Currency Seizure: Sri Lankan Trio Nabbed at Bengaluru Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced a significant seizure of foreign currency worth Rs 2.12 crore at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. The currency was found with a Sri Lankan national attempted to smuggle the money to Colombo.

The alert was raised by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel during security checks, leading to the involvement of ED officials. The operation uncovered a smuggling attempt involving various currencies, including US Dollars, Euros, and Rials.

Those involved were identified as Sri Lankan nationals Vimalraj Thuraisingam and Thileepan Jayanthikumar, along with Indian national Veera Kumar. The trio could not account for the currency's origin; Thuraisingam claimed it was purchased with cash in Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

