Major Currency Seizure: Sri Lankan Trio Nabbed at Bengaluru Airport

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced a significant seizure of foreign currency worth Rs 2.12 crore at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. The currency was found with a Sri Lankan national attempted to smuggle the money to Colombo.

The alert was raised by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel during security checks, leading to the involvement of ED officials. The operation uncovered a smuggling attempt involving various currencies, including US Dollars, Euros, and Rials.

Those involved were identified as Sri Lankan nationals Vimalraj Thuraisingam and Thileepan Jayanthikumar, along with Indian national Veera Kumar. The trio could not account for the currency's origin; Thuraisingam claimed it was purchased with cash in Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)