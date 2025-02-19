Left Menu

Horrific Incident: Teen Girl Assaulted by Neighbor in Sector 29

A 13-year-old girl in Sector 29 was brutally raped and beaten by her neighbor. The perpetrator, Aryan, has confessed to the crime. An FIR has been filed, and the accused was arrested. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment, and further investigations are ongoing.

A 13-year-old girl was brutally raped and assaulted by her neighbor in the Sector 29 area, police reported on Wednesday.

The victim's mother stated in her complaint that her daughter had left home around 3 PM on Tuesday to visit her grandmother but never arrived. Concerned, the family began to search for her.

"After two hours, I found my daughter in a terrible state in the gallery near our rented room. She informed me that Aryan, our neighbor, had taken her to his room and raped her," the mother alleged. Following the assault, Aryan reportedly threatened to kill her if she spoke out. Her condition worsened, and she was hospitalized. An FIR was lodged at Sector 29 Police Station, and the accused was arrested the next day. He has confessed, according to a senior police officer, as investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

