Shockwaves in Bhagalpur: Arrests in 17-Year-Old's Case

Authorities in Bihar's Bhagalpur district have detained four suspects following an alleged sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl on Tuesday, as confirmed by local law enforcement officials on Wednesday.

The horrific event transpired in the Kahalgaon area, close to a railway station. Law enforcement responded immediately upon receiving reports of the assault, locating the traumatized victim nearby. She was promptly transported to a government hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

Investigations reveal that the victim and a friend were ambushed while walking. Her friend was reportedly assaulted and restrained, enabling the accused to proceed with the crime. Police confirm all suspects are in custody, with forensic evidence gathered from the scene.

