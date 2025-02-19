Shockwaves in Bhagalpur: Arrests in 17-Year-Old's Case
In Bhagalpur, Bihar, police arrested four individuals linked to the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl. The incident occurred near Kahalgaon railway station. The victim, found by police, was hospitalized. Investigations are underway with forensic evidence collected. The assault happened during the girl's evening walk with a friend.
Authorities in Bihar's Bhagalpur district have detained four suspects following an alleged sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl on Tuesday, as confirmed by local law enforcement officials on Wednesday.
The horrific event transpired in the Kahalgaon area, close to a railway station. Law enforcement responded immediately upon receiving reports of the assault, locating the traumatized victim nearby. She was promptly transported to a government hospital where she remains in a stable condition.
Investigations reveal that the victim and a friend were ambushed while walking. Her friend was reportedly assaulted and restrained, enabling the accused to proceed with the crime. Police confirm all suspects are in custody, with forensic evidence gathered from the scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
