Operation Track Back: Busting International Mobile Theft Rings
The Delhi Police's Crime Branch successfully conducted Operation Track Back, recovering 305 high-end stolen mobile phones worth Rs 3 crore. The operation disrupted international smuggling rings, with arrests leading to the return of 216 phones to their owners. Key arrests included syndicate members in Wazirabad and near Indraprastha Park.
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police achieved a significant breakthrough with the recovery of 305 high-end stolen mobile phones, valued at Rs 3 crore, under Operation Track Back. Officials announced the success on Wednesday.
A senior officer confirmed that, of the recovered phones, 216 have been returned to their verified owners. The operation was aimed at curbing mobile theft and shielding citizens from digital fraud, leading to a series of arrests that destabilized international mobile smuggling networks.
Arrests during the operation included Manish Yadav on January 10 in Wazirabad, yielding 195 phones worth Rs 2 crore. Later, Rahul and Waheed, members of an international syndicate, were apprehended on January 30 with 58 stolen phones near Indraprastha Park. Another suspect, Asif, was caught on February 10 with 52 devices, including 40 iPhones.
