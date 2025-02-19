Unsafe Waters: Ganga Bathing During Maha Kumbh Under Scrutiny
The Ganga water at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam, a key site for Maha Kumbh, is unsafe for bathing due to high BOD levels. Government efforts to improve water quality are ongoing, yet many sites fail to meet bathing standards, raising health concerns among millions of pilgrims.
The sacred waters of Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj are currently deemed unsafe for pilgrims participating in the Maha Kumbh. Concerns arise as government data highlights high biological oxygen demand (BOD) levels in the Ganga, indicating poor water quality amid the ongoing religious festival attracting millions of participants.
The Central Pollution Control Board reported that several locations within the city do not meet safe bathing standards due to elevated faecal coliforms. Attempts to lower BOD through freshwater release have seen temporary success, but overall, the levels remain worryingly above recommended limits, showcasing a potential health hazard.
Despite infrastructural improvements since previous events, challenges persist in managing colossal waste generation from the temporary town. Officials assert improvements in sanitation facilities, yet critics highlight the government's responsibility to ensure genuinely safe conditions for devotees as environmental risks loom large.
