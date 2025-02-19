Tragic Deaths and Crash in Kolkata: Mystery Unfolds

In a disturbing turn of events, three women from a family were discovered dead inside their Kolkata home, while three male relatives suffered injuries after their car crashed into a Metro Rail pillar. Authorities are probing whether these incidents signal a murder or a coordinated suicide attempt.

The family, known for operating a tannery business, faced severe financial difficulties, heightening suspicions about the deaths. Two of the female victims were found with slashed wrists in their Tangra residence. One of the injured men's statements led police to the gruesome discovery.

As investigations unfold, CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts are being scrutinized to ascertain the car crash's circumstances. While financial strain is a suspected motive, police have yet to confirm this as the reason behind the tragic events. The injured survivors, including two Dey family members, are to be further questioned.

(With inputs from agencies.)