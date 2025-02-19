EU to Ramp Up Military Aid for Ukraine Amid US-Russia Talks
The European Union's diplomatic service proposes increased military aid for Ukraine, highlighting its commitment amid US-Russia talks on ending the war. A plan involving financial contributions from EU nations could supply 1.5 million artillery rounds. However, funding remains a challenge due to tight national budgets.
The European Union is stepping up its military assistance to Ukraine in a new strategy proposed by its diplomatic service. The initiative aims to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities against Russia, especially as the US and Russia engage in peace talks.
The EU proposal includes a financial target for each member state according to their economic size, detailing a package featuring 1.5 million artillery ammunition rounds. Discussions occurred this week in Brussels, yet no immediate decisions are anticipated from upcoming meetings of EU foreign ministers.
The package's value, expected to run into billions of euros, will rely heavily on member-state resources, posing a funding challenge. Some financing might derive from profits on frozen Russian assets. Since February 2022, the EU has committed around 48.5 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine.
