Palestinian Islamic Jihad to Release Hostage Bodies Amid Conflict

Palestinian Islamic Jihad's armed wing plans to release Oded Lifshitz's body, an Israeli hostage killed in Gaza strikes. Additionally, Hamas will release bodies of three Bibas family members and six living hostages, following their 2023 capture. The release underscores ongoing regional tensions and humanitarian concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:15 IST
The armed faction of Palestinian Islamic Jihad announced its intention to release the body of Israeli hostage Oded Lifshitz on Thursday. This move comes following his death during Israeli strikes on Gaza.

Hamas, in a related development, is set to release the bodies of three other hostages from the Bibas family on the same day, underlining the complex humanitarian situation in the region.

Among recent developments, militants captured Yarden and Shiri Bibas along with their children during a 2023 attack on Israel. While Yarden was released in early 2025, Hamas also plans to free six living hostages, including Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengisto, by Saturday.

