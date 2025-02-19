Palestinian Islamic Jihad to Release Hostage Bodies Amid Conflict

The armed faction of Palestinian Islamic Jihad announced its intention to release the body of Israeli hostage Oded Lifshitz on Thursday. This move comes following his death during Israeli strikes on Gaza.

Hamas, in a related development, is set to release the bodies of three other hostages from the Bibas family on the same day, underlining the complex humanitarian situation in the region.

Among recent developments, militants captured Yarden and Shiri Bibas along with their children during a 2023 attack on Israel. While Yarden was released in early 2025, Hamas also plans to free six living hostages, including Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengisto, by Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)