Controversial Court Case Takes Dark Turn with Murder in Jayashankar Bhupalpally

A man involved in a legal case against former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and others was murdered in Jayashankar Bhupalpally. Police confirmed his death was due to a land dispute, not political motives. He was previously involved in a legal battle over the Kaleshwaram project's Medigadda barrage construction.

Updated: 19-02-2025 23:02 IST
  India
  • India

Tragedy struck Jayashankar Bhupalpally as a man embroiled in a legal battle against high-profile politicians was found murdered. The victim, N Rajalingamurthy, who was in his 50s, faced a violent end allegedly over a land dispute, contradicting speculations of a political assassination.

Police reported that Rajalingamurthy was ambushed while riding his motorcycle on Wednesday evening. He was fatally attacked by two unidentified assailants who then fled the scene. Despite being rushed to a hospital, Rajalingamurthy succumbed to his injuries, confirming a calculated murder.

The deceased was notorious for filing a case against former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and others regarding alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram project's Medigadda barrage construction. Previously, the Telangana High Court had intervened in this ongoing legal matter, leading to heightened public attention.

