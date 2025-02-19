Police Kill Maoist Leader with Rs 14 Lakh Bounty in Intense Madhya Pradesh Gunfight

A dramatic encounter unfolded on Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, resulting in the deaths of a prominent Maoist leader and her associates. The police operation targeted Asha, a 'commander' from Chhattisgarh, who led a notorious rebel division.

With a Rs 14 lakh bounty on her head, Asha and three female comrades engaged in a fierce gunfight with state police forces. The battle took place in a forested area close to the Kanha Tiger Reserve, part of a broader anti-Naxal initiative spanning multiple states.

The local police, supported by the CRPF's commando battalion CoBRA, successfully neutralized the threat, recovering weapons and crucial supplies. State leaders emphasized the significance of this operation in ongoing efforts to dismantle Left-wing extremism.

