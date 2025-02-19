Left Menu

Police Kill Maoist Leader with Rs 14 Lakh Bounty in Intense Madhya Pradesh Gunfight

A Maoist 'commander' named Asha, along with three other female rebels, was killed in a police encounter in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district. Asha, leading the KB division of Naxals in the area, carried a Rs 14 lakh bounty. The operation involved multiple police units, retrieving weapons and daily-use items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balaghat | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic encounter unfolded on Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, resulting in the deaths of a prominent Maoist leader and her associates. The police operation targeted Asha, a 'commander' from Chhattisgarh, who led a notorious rebel division.

With a Rs 14 lakh bounty on her head, Asha and three female comrades engaged in a fierce gunfight with state police forces. The battle took place in a forested area close to the Kanha Tiger Reserve, part of a broader anti-Naxal initiative spanning multiple states.

The local police, supported by the CRPF's commando battalion CoBRA, successfully neutralized the threat, recovering weapons and crucial supplies. State leaders emphasized the significance of this operation in ongoing efforts to dismantle Left-wing extremism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

