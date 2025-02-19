High-Stakes Diplomacy: Macron and Starmer Head to Washington

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will travel to Washington next week for crucial diplomatic talks aimed at resolving the war in Ukraine, according to U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Waltz discussed the ongoing diplomatic engagements with various parties involved in the conflict, expressing hope for progress towards a peace agreement.

Plans are underway to deploy technical teams to explore detailed solutions, marking the next step in international efforts to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)