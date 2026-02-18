Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has leveled accusations against Russia, alleging that the country is actively stalling the progress of peace negotiations aimed at resolving ongoing conflicts.

Zelenskiy described the talks, which took place in Geneva, as 'difficult' in a statement made on Wednesday. He suggested that Russia could have allowed these discussions to reach their conclusion much earlier.

In a post on the social media platform X, Zelenskiy lamented that Russia seems determined to extend the negotiations needlessly, leaving potential peace out of reach for now.

