Left Menu

Zelenskiy Accuses Russia of Stalling Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russia of delaying the progress of peace negotiations. Following a challenging day of discussions in Geneva, Zelenskiy claimed that Russia is intentionally extending talks that could potentially have been concluded by now, as stated in a Wednesday social media post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:17 IST
Zelenskiy Accuses Russia of Stalling Peace Talks
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has leveled accusations against Russia, alleging that the country is actively stalling the progress of peace negotiations aimed at resolving ongoing conflicts.

Zelenskiy described the talks, which took place in Geneva, as 'difficult' in a statement made on Wednesday. He suggested that Russia could have allowed these discussions to reach their conclusion much earlier.

In a post on the social media platform X, Zelenskiy lamented that Russia seems determined to extend the negotiations needlessly, leaving potential peace out of reach for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED's Historic Crackdown: Over 247 Assets Worth Rs 10,000 Crore Seized in PACL Ponzi Scam

ED's Historic Crackdown: Over 247 Assets Worth Rs 10,000 Crore Seized in PAC...

 India
2
Tech Stocks Rally as AI Fears Subside Ahead of Fed Minutes

Tech Stocks Rally as AI Fears Subside Ahead of Fed Minutes

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Quest for Autonomy: A Call for Amendments

Arunachal Pradesh's Quest for Autonomy: A Call for Amendments

 India
4
BJP Strengthens Hold in Rajya Sabha Ahead of March Polls

BJP Strengthens Hold in Rajya Sabha Ahead of March Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026