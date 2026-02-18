Zelenskiy Accuses Russia of Stalling Peace Talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russia of delaying the progress of peace negotiations. Following a challenging day of discussions in Geneva, Zelenskiy claimed that Russia is intentionally extending talks that could potentially have been concluded by now, as stated in a Wednesday social media post.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:17 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has leveled accusations against Russia, alleging that the country is actively stalling the progress of peace negotiations aimed at resolving ongoing conflicts.
Zelenskiy described the talks, which took place in Geneva, as 'difficult' in a statement made on Wednesday. He suggested that Russia could have allowed these discussions to reach their conclusion much earlier.
In a post on the social media platform X, Zelenskiy lamented that Russia seems determined to extend the negotiations needlessly, leaving potential peace out of reach for now.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Russia
- Ukraine
- peace talks
- Geneva
- negotiations
- conflict
- delay
- stalled discussions
- President
ALSO READ
Stalemate in Geneva: High-Stakes Negotiations Between Russia and Ukraine
Ukraine Enacts New Sanctions on Belarus Amid Ongoing Conflict
Ukraine's Electricity Imports: A 3% Dip Amid Weather Shifts and Ongoing Energy Conflict
Stalled Peace Talks: Tensions Flare in Ukraine-Russia Negotiations
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Geneva Talks Test Ukraine-Russia Peace Efforts