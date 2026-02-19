Left Menu

U.S. Advances in Ukraine Peace Talks

The U.S. reported significant strides in negotiations to end the Ukraine war, with further discussions anticipated soon, according to White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt. The progress could pave the way for a resolution to the conflict, highlighting diplomatic efforts in the international arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2026 00:32 IST
U.S. Advances in Ukraine Peace Talks
Diplomatic endeavors to resolve the conflict in Ukraine have seen considerable progress, as announced by the U.S. this week.

According to White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, more discussions aimed at ending the ongoing war are anticipated shortly, marking a hopeful stride towards peace.

This development underscores the continued commitment of international bodies to achieve stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

