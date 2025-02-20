Anurag Rastogi Appointed as Haryana's New Chief Secretary

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government has appointed Anurag Rastogi, a 1990-batch IAS officer, as the state's new chief secretary. The announcement was made following a government order issued on Wednesday evening.

Rastogi, who previously held the positions of financial commissioner, revenue, and additional chief secretary for finance and planning, will continue to manage these roles along with his new appointment. This change comes as outgoing Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi transitions to a role as election commissioner.

This marks the second major transition in Haryana's chief secretary position in a little over three months. Joshi, a 1989-batch officer, was initially appointed as chief secretary upon repatriation from the Government of India. Meanwhile, Gyanesh Kumar has been named the next chief election commissioner.

(With inputs from agencies.)