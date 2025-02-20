U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's Surprising G20 Absence

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will be notably absent from the upcoming meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Cape Town, South Africa. This unexpected decision was confirmed by sources close to his plans, marking a surprising departure from the typical U.S. involvement in G20 financial negotiations.

Although G20 member countries have been informed of Bessent's absence, the U.S. Treasury spokesperson has remained silent regarding his decision. This development follows closely on the heels of U.S. President Donald Trump's contentious remarks about South Africa's land policies.

The decision not to attend the G20 meeting may also reflect escalating tensions after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently canceled a trip to South Africa, citing similar concerns. The G20 serves as a critical platform for addressing global issues, including economic stability, making Bessent's absence all the more notable.

(With inputs from agencies.)