Congo Seeks Chad's Military Aid Amid M23 Crisis

The Democratic Republic of Congo has requested military assistance from Chad to help tackle a worsening insurgency led by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in its eastern provinces. The plea came during a meeting between Congo's Minister of Regional Integration and Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.

No specific details emerged from their discussions, as reported by Chad's presidential office. A well-informed Chadian source indicated that the request is being considered, though no decision has been reached yet.

On the Congolese side, a presidential source confirmed the request for both military and diplomatic support. However, officials from both nations, including Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi, remained tight-lipped, maintaining confidentiality over ongoing negotiations.

