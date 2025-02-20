Left Menu

Congo Seeks Chad's Military Aid Amid M23 Crisis

The Democratic Republic of Congo has approached Chad for military support to combat the escalating insurgency by M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, in its eastern regions. Discussions between Congo's Minister of Regional Integration and Chad's President took place, but details remain undisclosed as Chad considers the request.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 01:09 IST
The Democratic Republic of Congo has requested military assistance from Chad to help tackle a worsening insurgency led by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in its eastern provinces. The plea came during a meeting between Congo's Minister of Regional Integration and Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.

No specific details emerged from their discussions, as reported by Chad's presidential office. A well-informed Chadian source indicated that the request is being considered, though no decision has been reached yet.

On the Congolese side, a presidential source confirmed the request for both military and diplomatic support. However, officials from both nations, including Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi, remained tight-lipped, maintaining confidentiality over ongoing negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

