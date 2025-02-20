Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces and Palestinian Camp Clashes

In a continuing surge of violence, three Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in the al-Faraa camp near Tubas, located within the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The Israeli military asserted that the deceased were involved in the sale of weapons for terrorist purposes, and two additional individuals were apprehended. This incident forms part of a prolonged Israeli military operation aimed at precluding terrorist activities within the region.

This military offensive, commencing January 21, has led to tens of thousands of Palestinians being displaced from their homes, primarily from intensified Israeli operations in refugee camps like Jenin. The campaign is a reaction to perceived threats from Iranian-backed groups around Israeli borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)