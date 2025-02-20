Left Menu

Ivory Coast Takes Control: The Last French Military Base Transitions

Ivory Coast has taken control of the last French military base, as most French troops exit West Africa. This shift reflects declining French influence and increased local resistance to foreign military presence. French forces remain in Djibouti and Gabon, with regional leaders leaning towards Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abidjan | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Cote d'Ivoire

Ivory Coast officially assumed control of the last remaining French military base on Thursday, as French forces largely withdrew from West Africa.

A total of 80 French servicemen will remain to provide advisory and training support to the Ivorian military, stated Téné Birahima Ouattara, Ivorian defence and state minister, during a joint conference with Sébastien Lecornu, French Minister of the Armed Forces.

Ouattara emphasized the necessity for a defense relationship fitting modern security challenges rather than past models. France is reshaping its role, not exiting entirely.

The move mirrors actions across West Africa, where French presence is diminishing amid rising local opposition, particularly in countries with recent coups.

In response, nations such as Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso are aligning more closely with Russia, backed by mercenaries accused of civilian abuses, amid deteriorating security conditions.

Efforts to redefine its influence in Africa persist as France develops a fresh military approach to tackle these evolving dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

