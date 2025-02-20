Sweeping Layoffs: IRS Faces Major Downsizing Amid Tax Season

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is set to undergo a significant reduction in its workforce, with around 6,700 employees expected to be laid off. The move, part of President Trump's broader endeavor to reduce the federal workforce, will slash approximately 6% of the agency's staff during a critical tax-filing season.

This downsizing initiative, spearheaded by tech magnate Elon Musk, one of Trump's top donors, aims to streamline government operations. Critics, however, argue that such drastic cuts, especially to an agency critical in tax collection and enforcement, could lead to increased burdens on taxpayers, particularly during the April tax-filing peak period.

The layoffs, targeting employees mainly hired under President Biden's expansion plan, have faced bipartisan scrutiny. As the political battle over the size and scope of government leadership heats up, the implications for federal workers and the services they provide remain a contentious issue.

