Zelenskiy Optimistic About U.S. Agreement
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed hope after discussions with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg, anticipating a potential agreement with the United States. He emphasized the importance of well-crafted agreement details, which he believes are crucial to achieving a successful outcome.
In his nightly address, Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of the agreement's details, asserting that the quality of these details could significantly influence the agreement's overall outcome.
The Ukrainian leader's comments suggest critical negotiations are underway, with a focus on precision and effectiveness in the drafting of the agreement terms.
