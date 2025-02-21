Zelenskiy Optimistic About U.S. Agreement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed optimism following discussions with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg, indicating a hopeful outlook towards reaching an agreement with Washington.

In his nightly address, Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of the agreement's details, asserting that the quality of these details could significantly influence the agreement's overall outcome.

The Ukrainian leader's comments suggest critical negotiations are underway, with a focus on precision and effectiveness in the drafting of the agreement terms.

