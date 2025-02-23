Left Menu

Putin Appoints Dmitriev as Envoy Amid U.S.-Russia Diplomatic Shift

Vladimir Putin has appointed Kirill Dmitriev as a special envoy for international economic and investment cooperation. Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, is seen as highly knowledgeable about the U.S. The appointment follows significant U.S.-Russia talks, marking a pivotal moment in diplomatic relations since the Ukraine conflict.

In a strategic diplomatic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin named Kirill Dmitriev, the chief of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, as a special envoy focusing on international economic and investment cooperation. This development was reported by Russian news outlets on Sunday.

Dmitriev's appointment is notable as he is viewed as the most U.S.-savvy figure among Russia's ruling elite. His new role comes on the heels of the most significant U.S.-Russia discussions since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, suggesting a possible shift in diplomatic dynamics.

For Moscow, assigning Dmitriev, an individual well-versed in American economic strategies, could signal a recalibration of its approach to international and economic relations in a post-Ukraine invasion landscape.

