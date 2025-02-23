EU Leaders to Convene for Critical Summit on Ukraine and Defense
European Union leaders will hold an extraordinary summit on March 6th to discuss Ukrainian issues and European defense strategies. Antonio Costa, the summit chairman, emphasized the critical importance of the meeting, expressing a shared EU commitment to enhancing defense and ensuring long-term security for Ukraine.
European Union leaders are scheduled to convene for an extraordinary summit on March 6th, focusing on Ukraine and European defense strategies. The announcement was made by Antonio Costa, the chairman of EU summits, on Sunday.
Costa emphasized the significant weight of this gathering, stating on X, 'We are living a defining moment for Ukraine and European security.' He highlighted the commitment he heard from consultations with European leaders to embrace these challenges at the EU level.
The summit aims to strengthen European Defense and play a pivotal role in securing peace on the continent and ensuring long-term security for Ukraine.
