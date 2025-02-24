Musk's Mandate Sparks Federal Worker Uproar
Elon Musk, advising President Trump, has demanded federal workers list recent accomplishments, causing tension as agencies instruct employees not to comply. This directive is part of Musk’s controversial push for government efficiency, drawing criticism from various quarters, including Republican constituencies concerned about his methods' harshness.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 00:21 IST
In a move stirring widespread concern, Elon Musk, a key adviser to President Donald Trump, has demanded that federal employees account for their weekly outputs or risk job termination.
This directive has sparked tension between federal agencies and Musk, prompting a series of memos cautioning employees against responding without proper authorization.
The initiative, part of Musk's strategy to streamline government operations, has attracted criticism due to its perceived harshness, drawing ire from political figures and employee unions alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise: Kim Jong Un Denounces US Security Alliances
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Military Operation in West Bank
Kosovo at the Crossroads: Political Tensions and Economic Challenges
Awaiting Diplomatic Signals: Russia and US Tensions Over Ukraine
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Resigns Amid Political Tensions