Musk's Mandate Sparks Federal Worker Uproar

In a move stirring widespread concern, Elon Musk, a key adviser to President Donald Trump, has demanded that federal employees account for their weekly outputs or risk job termination.

This directive has sparked tension between federal agencies and Musk, prompting a series of memos cautioning employees against responding without proper authorization.

The initiative, part of Musk's strategy to streamline government operations, has attracted criticism due to its perceived harshness, drawing ire from political figures and employee unions alike.

