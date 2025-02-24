Left Menu

Musk's Mandate Sparks Federal Worker Uproar

Elon Musk, advising President Trump, has demanded federal workers list recent accomplishments, causing tension as agencies instruct employees not to comply. This directive is part of Musk’s controversial push for government efficiency, drawing criticism from various quarters, including Republican constituencies concerned about his methods' harshness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 00:21 IST
Musk's Mandate Sparks Federal Worker Uproar
Elon Musk

In a move stirring widespread concern, Elon Musk, a key adviser to President Donald Trump, has demanded that federal employees account for their weekly outputs or risk job termination.

This directive has sparked tension between federal agencies and Musk, prompting a series of memos cautioning employees against responding without proper authorization.

The initiative, part of Musk's strategy to streamline government operations, has attracted criticism due to its perceived harshness, drawing ire from political figures and employee unions alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025