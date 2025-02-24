Crime Crackdown: Notorious Gangster Gajanan Marne Arrested

Prominent gangster Gajanan Marne was arrested on Monday following accusations that members of his crime syndicate assaulted a man affiliated with Union minister Murlidhar Mohol's office in Pune, according to police reports.

This arrest brings the total number of detained gang members to four, including Marne himself. They stand accused of an attack last week and are now facing charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), which carries severe penalties and reduced chances of bail.

In light of this incident, Pune's police commissioner, Amitesh Kumar, has committed to taking decisive action, including asset seizures and vehicle confiscations, to dismantle the gang's operations. The BJP Lok Sabha MP has also raised concerns about public safety, urging law enforcement to enforce strict measures against the attackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)