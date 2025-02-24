Left Menu

Crime Crackdown: Notorious Gangster Gajanan Marne Arrested

Gangster Gajanan Marne was arrested after his gang allegedly assaulted a man linked to Union minister Murlidhar Mohol's office in Pune. The incident led to the arrest of four gang members, including Marne. The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act has been invoked against them, which extends jail time and complicates bail.

  • Country:
  • India

Prominent gangster Gajanan Marne was arrested on Monday following accusations that members of his crime syndicate assaulted a man affiliated with Union minister Murlidhar Mohol's office in Pune, according to police reports.

This arrest brings the total number of detained gang members to four, including Marne himself. They stand accused of an attack last week and are now facing charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), which carries severe penalties and reduced chances of bail.

In light of this incident, Pune's police commissioner, Amitesh Kumar, has committed to taking decisive action, including asset seizures and vehicle confiscations, to dismantle the gang's operations. The BJP Lok Sabha MP has also raised concerns about public safety, urging law enforcement to enforce strict measures against the attackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

